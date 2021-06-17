Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $51.10. 901,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,169. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

