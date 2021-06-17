Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:TTP traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.36. 22,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,042. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

