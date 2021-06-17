Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Down 51.2% Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 69.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $18,532.46 and $379.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 51.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

