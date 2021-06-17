Investors Purchase Large Volume of Teleflex Put Options (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,044 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,642% compared to the average daily volume of 111 put options.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

Shares of TFX traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $403.03. 267,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,067. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.77.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

