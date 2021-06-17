KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-56.50 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNBE. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.62.

Shares of KNBE stock traded up $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $29.80. 1,334,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,607. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $30.64.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

