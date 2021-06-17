Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.580-2.680 EPS.

BRC traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. 269,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,071. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

BRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

