Burst (BURST) Market Cap Hits $42.53 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $42.53 million and $258,960.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.
Burst Profile
Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.
Buying and Selling Burst
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
