KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS KDDIY remained flat at $$16.33 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 127,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,590. KDDI has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

