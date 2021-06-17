Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

GCAAF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $24.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.