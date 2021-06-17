QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 270,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,863. The stock has a market cap of $682.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84. QIWI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

Get QIWI alerts:

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that QIWI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.