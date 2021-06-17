Liquity Hits Market Capitalization of $43.02 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Liquity has a market cap of $43.02 million and $139,391.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.40 or 0.00019622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00140593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00179434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00888422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.79 or 0.99836619 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,530 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

