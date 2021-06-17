Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Hits $18.41 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $18.41 million and $65,280.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,697.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.59 or 0.06200937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $590.05 or 0.01565220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00436543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00144044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.00704196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00429309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00365294 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,216,319 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

