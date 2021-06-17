Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $49,587.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,696.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.01 or 0.06204851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.00 or 0.01567790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00437004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00144343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.89 or 0.00707998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00428863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00368489 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,990,610,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.