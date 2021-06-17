Short Interest in Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Increases By 31.8%

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 13th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ELLXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 26,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. Elixinol Global has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Elixinol Global Company Profile

Elixinol Global Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based nutraceutical, dietary supplements, and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

