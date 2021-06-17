Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Drops By 21.6%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,885,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 3,677,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 412.2 days.

DNBHF remained flat at $$22.72 during trading on Thursday. 2,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,758. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.21. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

