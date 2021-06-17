Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CNONF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,580. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get Lynx Global Digital Finance alerts:

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a software development and technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of premium CBD products on its online marketplace.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.