Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.

WOOF traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.