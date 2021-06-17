Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.580-2.680 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of Brady stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 269,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.