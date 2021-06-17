B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of BCOMF stock remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00. B Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

