ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in May

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,281.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCCF remained flat at $$23.45 during trading on Thursday. ASICS has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65.

Get ASICS alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upgraded ASICS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.