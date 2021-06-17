Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Grows By 33.6%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 13th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centamin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of CELTF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.03. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

