Enigma Trading Up 13.3% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $3.15 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00430993 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017853 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.62 or 0.01112677 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

