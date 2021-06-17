Achain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.62 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00102682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00060996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.18 or 0.00766790 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

