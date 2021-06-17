Head-To-Head Review: Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Volkswagen and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 4.91% 8.89% 2.26% Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Volkswagen and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 1 6 11 0 2.56 Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64

Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 43.83%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.66 $10.13 billion $1.98 17.59 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -45.83

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Fisker on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

