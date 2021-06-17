Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey."

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.01. 365,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,529. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.04 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $79.13 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.78.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,262. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

