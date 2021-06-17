Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFH traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 146,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,621. Mercurity Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter valued at $101,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

