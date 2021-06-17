ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ImmuCell by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmuCell by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in ImmuCell by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. ImmuCell has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $13.20.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ImmuCell will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

