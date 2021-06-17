Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 13th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in Kismet Acquisition One by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 605,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,042 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth about $2,913,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kismet Acquisition One alerts:

NASDAQ:KSMT remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. Kismet Acquisition One has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.