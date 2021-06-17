TTC Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Upbit, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

