Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $378 million-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.03 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.930-2.930 EPS.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 204,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $547,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,301 shares of company stock worth $4,894,983. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

