Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $287,700.56 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $8.94 on Thursday, reaching $232.16. 2,902,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,815. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.10.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Okta by 14.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

