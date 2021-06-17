Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Drops By 28.1%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 13th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NABZY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 58,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4496 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is presently 118.42%.

NABZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

