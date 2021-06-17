Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Expands By 34.5%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MJWNF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJWNF traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320. Naked Wines has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

