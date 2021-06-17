Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $432,524.50 and $2.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.31 or 0.00716104 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002407 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

