IG Design Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.75 (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON IGR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 559 ($7.30). The company had a trading volume of 41,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 584.50. The company has a market cap of £540.99 million and a PE ratio of 51.51. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

