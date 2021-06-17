Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $283,202.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $283,202.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,175,596 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

