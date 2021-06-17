China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of China Networks International stock remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41. China Networks International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.75.
About China Networks International
