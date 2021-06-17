China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of China Networks International stock remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41. China Networks International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

