Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Increases By 39.0%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of ESALY traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.62. 24,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,200. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.70.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
Featured Article: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.