Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Increases By 39.0%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ESALY traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.62. 24,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,200. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.70.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

