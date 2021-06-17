Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LMRMF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 174,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12. Lomiko Metals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

