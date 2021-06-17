Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.

AMAT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.32. 7,679,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

