Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches Market Cap of $755.04 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005492 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $755.04 million and $91.80 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00061439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00770011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,525,540,375 coins and its circulating supply is 360,758,936 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

