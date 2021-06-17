Fluity (FLTY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Million

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Fluity has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $27,042.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,897,012 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

