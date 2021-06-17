Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) to Raise $600 Million in IPO

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) plans to raise $600 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 37,500,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Mister Car Wash, Inc. generated $574.9 million in revenue and $60.4 million in net income. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a market-cap of $4.7 billion.

BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Nomura, Piper Sandler, Guzman & Co., Loop Capital Markets, Mischler Financial Group and R. Seelaus & Co. were co-managers.

Mister Car Wash, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Mister Car Wash is the largest national car wash brand, offering express exterior and interior cleaning services to customers across 344 car wash locations in 21 states, as of March 31, 2021. Founded in 1996, we employ an efficient, repeatable and scalable process, which we call the “Mister Experience,” to deliver a clean, dry and shiny car every time. The core pillars of the “Mister Experience” are providing elevated hospitality to our guests, delivering the highest quality car wash and ensuring the experience is quick and convenient. We offer a monthly subscription program, which we call Unlimited Wash Club (“UWC”), as a flexible, quick and convenient option for customers to keep their cars clean. As of March 31, 2021, we had 1.4 million UWC Members, and, in 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, UWC sales represented 62% and 62% of our total wash sales and 68% and 70% of our total wash volume, respectively. Our scale and 25 years of innovation allow us to drive operating efficiencies and invest in training, infrastructure and technology that improve speed of service, quality and sustainability and realize strong financial performance. UWC is our all-you-can-wash subscription program for a flat monthly fee. We employ a “member-centric” business model that is focused on providing easy, convenient and fast car washes. Over the last several years, we have added dedicated member-only lanes and adopted radio-frequency identification (“RFID”) technology for our UWC Members to enable quick, contactless and convenient trips. In 2020, the average UWC Member washed their car over 30 times, which we believe is significantly more than the average car wash user. Increased UWC membership provides us consistent, visible and recurring revenue while improving customer loyalty. We We are the largest national car wash brand based on number of locations, having grown from 65 locations in 2010 to 344 locations as of March 31, 2021. We operate two location formats: (i) Express Exterior Locations, which offer express exterior cleaning services, and (ii) Interior Cleaning Locations, which offer both express exterior and interior cleaning services. Our Express Exterior Locations comprise 263 of our current locations and represent all of our historical and projected greenfield growth. We have 81 Interior Cleaning Locations that serve as a fertile training ground for Mister operations and generate strong cash flows. Our car wash experience has broad demographic appeal and the price of our typical base exterior car wash is approximately $8. “.

Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1996 and has 3500 employees. The company is located at 222 E 5th Street Tucson, Arizona 85705 and can be reached via phone at (520) 615-4000 or on the web at http://www.mistercarwash.com/.

