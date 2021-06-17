Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $7,223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 2,175.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 787,453 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $2,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Drive Shack by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 707,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Drive Shack stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,357. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $327.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.