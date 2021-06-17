Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 13th total of 7,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $59.12. 3,508,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

