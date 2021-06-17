Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 1,039,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,769. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.