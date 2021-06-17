BSCView 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $781.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $913,300.14 and $781.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00141761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00181096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.18 or 0.00912286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,988.26 or 1.00110369 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

