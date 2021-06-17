Cappasity (CAPP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $69,289.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $69,289.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00061243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.42 or 0.00767972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00084270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

