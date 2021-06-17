Digix Gold Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,120.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $59,120.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $52.02 or 0.00137096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00061243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.42 or 0.00767972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00084270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,660 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.