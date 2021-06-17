UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.35 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $3.35 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00006722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00438598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.